USMNT U-20s fall in World Cup opener vs. Ukraine

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team has some work to do.
The U.S. team opened its Under-20 World Cup campaign on the wrong foot on Friday, falling, 2-1, to Ukraine in their Group D showdown. The Americans were undone by a 51st-minute header from centerback Denys Popov, and failed to find a response against a Ukrainian side that was defensively organized and tough.
The result leaves the Americans in third place in their group following Nigeria’s 4-0 rout of Qatar earlier on Friday.
Serhiy Buletsa opened the scoring for Ukraine in the 26th minute, latching onto a long ball and finishing to the near post past Brady Scott. Buleta beat Sergino Dest on the play, getting holding off his challenge before firing home.
The Americans responded well, finding the equalizer a mere six minutes later through a Brandon Servania finish. The United States combined down the middle on the play before going out wide, where Tim Weah raced to the ball and unleashed a potent low cross that Servania raced onto for the finish.
A set piece six minutes after halftime saw Ukraine jump back in front. Popov took advantage of lax marking on a corner kick, nodding the ball on frame with ease after centerback Chris Richards appeared to lose track of him.
The Americans next square off with Nigeria on Monday.
Very annoyed and pissed off. This means Ukrainian league is better than MLS and they will be ahead of us in the future. What was going on with Weah he was invisible the whole game. Why was Tyler Booth not called in? Durken is good only at MLS and not even good at youth national team level. Scott the goalkeeper needs to eat more carbs and protein and hit the gym he is a skinny flemsy weak breakable stick. Smh
LikeLike
The Ukrainian League is ranked the 9th best in Europe so yes it is better than MLS. Shaktar and Dynimo are ranked 14th and 23rd (where a lot of the players are from) so yes they are better than teams in MLS. I have no idea where the bottom of the Ukranian League would be but it doesn’t matter if all the players come from the top couple. Hard to use domestic league as a predictor for the future though as top players from both countries will likely play abroad.
LikeLike
The Ukraine created very little and were outplayed. Difference was two bad defensive plays and coaching. Instead of playing direct once the Ukraine bunkered in, the US tried to play quick short passes. They should have at least varied their play to create more space. Weah, Richards, Pomaykl, De Lafuente, Dest, Goster and Mendez will all be playing for the Senior team. Even though they lost, this is the most talented team I’ve seen since the Adu, Bradley Altidore U20.
LikeLike
The last time I checked Weah, Mendez, Soto, de la Fuente, Dest, Richards, Gloster, etc. are all plying their trades in Europe or abroad. Where did the comparison of MLS vs Ukrainian league come from?
LikeLike
Bummer. We got caught a couple times on the right side. Frustrating. Just needed a bit more in the final third. Nigeria game is huge now. Great to see Konrad play for the first time.
LikeLike