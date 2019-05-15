Vela, Hernandez, Corona left out of Mexico preliminary Gold Cup roster

Mexican National Team head coach Tata Martino announced his 29-player preliminary roster for this summer’s Concacaf Gold Cup on Tuesday.

Carlos Vela, Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, and Jesus Corona all have been left out due to respective reasons. Vela currently has 12 goals and six assists for LAFC in MLS play, but assured to Martino that his club and family are his priority.

Incondicionales, it's roster reveal time!! ⏰📋🇲🇽 Meet the squad called up by Head Coach Tata Martino ahead of our #MEXTOUR!! 🔜✈⚽️#PasiónyOrgullo | #FMFporNuestroFútbol pic.twitter.com/kWQgMSlzqQ — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) May 14, 2019

“I spoke with Carlos Vela over the phone last week and he assured me that at this time his club and his family and his priority, that’s why he stepped aside,” Martino said at a press conference.

Hernandez has been left out due to the expected birth of his first child, which is scheduled to take place during the tournament. Corona has dealt with injuries with FC Porto, forcing Martino to leave him out of the roster.

Headlining the roster is PSV’s Hirving Lozano, Wolverhampton’s Raul Jimenez, Real Sociedad’s Hector Moreno, and L.A. Galaxy’s Jonathan dos Santos. Experienced veterans Marco Fabian, Andres Guardado, and Guillermo Ochoa also got the call-in.

The roster will be trimmed to 23 players in the first week of June, ahead of El Tri’s June 15th Gold Cup opener against Martinique. They also take on Canada on June 19th and Cuba on June 23rd in group stage play.

Prior to that, Mexico will face Venezuela and Ecuador on June 5th and 9th respectively in a pair of friendlies.

Here’s the full 29-player roster:

Goalkeepers: Guillermo Ochoa (Standard Liege), Jonathan Orozco (Santos Laguna), Raul Gudino (Chivas), Hugo Gonzalez (Necaxa)

Defenders: Hector Moreno (Real Sociedad), Diego Reyes (Leganes), Nestor Araujo (Celta de Vigo), Jorge Sanchez (America), Jesus Gallardo (Monterrey), Miguel Layun (Monterrey), Cesar Montes (Monterrey), Carlos Salcedo (Tigres), Luis Rodriguez (Tigres), Fernando Navarro (Leon)

Midfielders: Andres Guardado (Real Betis), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Erick Gutierrez (PSV Eindhoven), Carlos Rodriguez (Monterrey), Luis Montes (Leon), Edson Alvarez (America), Ivan Rodriguez (Leon), Orbelin Pineda (Cruz Azul)

Forwards: Hirving Lozano (PSV Eindhoven), Raul Jimenez (Wolves), Alexis Vega (Chivas), Roberto Alvarado (Cruz Azul), Rodolfo Pizarro (Monterrey), Uriel Antuna (LA Galaxy), Marco Fabian (Philadelphia Union)