Weah cuts short Celtic loan to take part in full U-20 World Cup

Tim Weah was ready to do a lot of flying in May in order to accommodate some tricky scheduling around the Under-20 World Cup, but Celtic manager Neil Lennon has decided to make things much easier for the American attacker.

Weah has cut short his loan to Celtic, and will join the U.S. Under-20 national team for pre-World Cup training camp. That means he will skip Celtic’s appearance in the Scottish Cup final on May 25, and will prepare with the U.S. U-20s for the start of camp, meaning he will be available for all three group stage matches.

Weah revealed the decision on Friday on Instagram, just a few hours after that announcement of the U.S. Under-20 World Cup squad, and after U.S. U-20 coach Tab Ramos told reporters that Weah’s schedule was still being sorted out.

The U.S. Under-20s depart for training camp on Monday, and will play one closed-door friendly against Uruguay prior to opening its Under-20 World Cup campaign in Poland against Ukraine on May 24.