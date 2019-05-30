Weah goal sends flat U.S. U-20s into World Cup Round of 16

The U.S. Under-20 Men’s National Team found itself in a much tougher match than expected on Thursday, but ultimately used a goal from its most experienced player to move on to the knockout phases.
Tim Weah scored in the 76th minute to help the Americans overcome a sloppy performance in a 1-0 win over Qatar in their Group D finale. The winner came via a cool and exquisite finish that saw Weah pull off a nutmeg cutback on centerback Ahmed Al-Hamawende before firing the shot home.
The result left the Americans in second place in the group, setting up a Round of 16 match on Tuesday against whoever wins Group E between France and Mali.
Midfielder Alex Mendez and Chris Durkin will not be available for that elimination game due to yellow-card accumulation. They both received their second cautions of the tournament in the closing 45 minutes of Thursday’s affair.
The Americans finished the match on top, but it was Qatar that looked the more dangerous side in the first half. The Qataris had the cleanest look of the first 45 minutes, but U.S. goalkeeper David Ochoa made an incredible stop on a 2-on-1 on counterattack after centerback Aboubacar Keita turned the ball over in the American half.
A turnover at the other end opened the door Weah’s winner after the break. Qatar attempted to build up another attack after halting a U.S. attack, but the Americans won the ball back quickly. It was then played into the path of Weah, who showed some of his individual quality by cutting back and firing home.
The U.S. U-20s had two great chances afterwards to put the game away, but failed to capitalize on them. Qatar goalkeeper Shehab Ellethy first denied Alex Mendez on a poorly-taken penalty kick, and then stoned Weah on a 1-on-1 opportunity a few minutes later.
Lethargic first half. Lot of tired legs it seems. When Uly and Llanny came on they changed the game. I wish they would’ve been starters. Hindsight. Durkin’s foul was pathetic, foot stomping material. But maybe this works out as there is a possibility Carrillo comes on. But as he hasn’t seen the field yet I wonder if Ramos goes with Pomy Servania and Cerillo with Mendez our due to his two-footed lame lunge and yellow card. Underwhelmed with McKenz as a right back. Think linking him with Richards in the middle is a better idea. I want to see more of Ledezma. And somehow I want a bit better management from Tab during the match. Anyone else feel this way? Qatar for their part were game all match and I appreciated their fight.
For all the talk of the talent this team has they have not yet shown up. Good job making it to the next round. Now is time to step up and show why they are so highly rated. From what I have seen they have really struggled to create chances. Weah has not been involved, Konrad really lacks end product. The CMs rarely getting into the box.
Lets learn from this game and move on a missed penalty good god these are critical moments. If a player is nervous the best shot to take is crossing the shot to near post opposite of shooting leg and shooting the ball hard. We made it to the ko rounds so now it’s all or nothing bring on france because we while be challenged the most with them. Also seems for a more motivated weah since he once played in france.
We looked flat today. Qatar took it to us a bunch, ironically looked better than Nigeria. Mendez and De La Fuente were really off today. Weah was invisible except for the goal and break away. He has a really bad touch and plays better with the senior team for some reason. Losing Durkin will hurt. Not impressed by Servania, but really impressed with Llanez and Ledezma.
