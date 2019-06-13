SBISoccer.com

Alvarez hoping latest performance gets him noticed by Martino

Mexican Soccer

Efrain Alvarez was the star of the show in the L.A. Galaxy’s U.S. Open Cup win on Wednesday.

The 16-year-old Mexican playmaker scored twice to help Guillermo Barros Schelotto’s side to a 3-0 win over Orange County FC. Alvarez, who is still eligible to represent the United States should he decide to make a switch, is hoping his latest performance catches the eyes of El Tri boss Tata Martino.

“Who doesn’t want to be in the National Team?,” Alvarez said. “If one day Tata [Martino] or whoever is there at that time gives me the opportunity, I’ll be available and really happy.”

“I will say it again: Who would not want to be called up to El Tri? It is now my job to work hard each day and if one day Tata gives me a chance, what could be better?”

After representing the U.S. U-15 Youth National Team in 2016, Alvarez has since made seven combined appearances between Mexico’s U-15 and U-17 sides. He’s tallied four goals internationally and is now coming off is first two-goal performance for the Galaxy. Alvarez’s first goal came from a free-kick before the midfielder tallied his second of the match in the second-half.

“I tried to do the best for the team, like I always do and we got the result,” Alvarez said. “I’m happy with that. We trained that [free kick] yesterday and I knew exactly what we were going to do and I just tried to score.”

The 3-0 triumph has the Galaxy set for a date with the Portland Timbers in the Round of 16. Should they advance into the quarterfinals, they could meet rivals LAFC who are currently atop the MLS standings.

 

