Gold Cup Rewind: Haiti tops Group B, Costa Rica finishes second

The second shock of the 2019 Concacaf Gold Cup came on Monday as Haiti topped Group B after defeating Costa Rica 2-1 at Red Bull Arena.

Alvaro Sabario’s header in the 13th-minute deflected in off Haiti defender Djimy Bend Alexis for a 1-0 Ticos lead. Ronald Matarrita sent the cross towards the back post and an unfortunate deflection gave the expected favorites a lead.

Les Grenadiers equalized after halftime as Duckens Nazon scored from the penalty spot after Francisco Calvo barged off him inside of the box. Nazon buried his spot kick into the corner of the goal for a 1-1 scoreline.

Alexis made up for his own-goal earlier in the match to bury the winning goal in the 81st-minute underneath the crossbar. Matarrita couldn’t deal with a cross from Alex Christian and the defender sealed the comeback for the Haitians.

HAITI TAKE THE LEAD! What a moment for 21-year-old Djimy Alexis 👏 As it stands Haiti will finish on 🔝 of Group B. pic.twitter.com/dIfxQiYjRI — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 25, 2019

Haiti will face Group A runners-up Canada on Saturday in one quarterfinal tie while Costa Rica takes on Mexico later that day.

Bermuda 2 – Nicaragua 0

Bermuda claimed its first-ever Gold Cup win as they downed Nicaragua 2-0 at Red Bull Arena in the early contest.

The goals came 10 minutes apart in the second-half after the teams were level through 60 minutes.

Lejuan Simmons was played in by Osagi Bascome and powered a shot past Henry Maradiaga for a 1-0 lead.

Bermuda finally break through! 🇧🇲 What a pass by Bascome to set up Lejuan Simmons for the finish 🔥 #GoldCup2019 pic.twitter.com/qro32tgS9S — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 24, 2019

Burnley striker Nahki Wells headed in Simmons’ cross at the back post, ten minutes later to ice the win for Bermuda. It was Wells’ second goal of the Gold Cup.

Bermuda finish the tournament in third while Nicaragua are fourth.