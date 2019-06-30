SBISoccer.com

Jamaica downs Panama thanks to Mattocks penalty kick

Jamaica downs Panama thanks to Mattocks penalty kick

CONCACAF Gold Cup

Jamaica downs Panama thanks to Mattocks penalty kick

By 2 hours ago

By: |

PHILADELPHIA — Jamaica had to wait for a breakthrough against Panama at Lincoln Financial Field, but eventually got it through second-half substitute Darren Mattocks.

Michael Murillo’s handball in the 74th-minute allowed Mattocks to score the winning-goal in a 1-0 quarterfinal triumph.

Panama’s Edgar Barcenas had the best effort of the first-half, forcing Andre Blake into a save from close-range. Abdiel Arroyo forced the Philadelphia Union keeper into a save as well, while also hitting the side netting from a tight angle on a one-on-one opportunity.

Jamaica’s Dever Orgill tried an overhead kick in what was Jamaica’s lone chance on goal, but his effort lacked the power to beat Luis Mejia.

The Reggae Boyz started off stronger after halftime as Junior Flemmings’ shot forced Mejia into a diving save. Mattocks replaced Orgill in the 73rd-minute and his aerial duel with Murillo saw the New York Red Bulls defender guilty of a handball.

Mattocks first goal of the tournament would stand as Jamaica returned to the semifinals for the third-consecutive Gold Cup. It was their first win over Panama since 2009 in all competitions.

The FC Cincinnati striker stepped up and slotted the penalty into the bottom-right corner.

Blake would finish with four saves to preserve the clean sheet for the Reggae Boyz.

Jamaica will face either the U.S. or Curacao in the second semifinal tie on Wednesday.

, , , CONCACAF Gold Cup, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home