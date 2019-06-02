SBISoccer.com

Jones, Donovan help U.S. down Mexico in arena soccer friendly

Jermaine Jones and Landon Donovan got the last laugh against Mexico once again.

The pair helped the U.S. down Mexico 7-5 on Saturday in an arena soccer friendly. Jones captained the team at the exhibition match in Ontario, while Donovan also appeared in the win.

“Mexico is a good side and they came after us but this win shows that this team is believing in itself, and you can see that we have a good team put together,” Jones said to the Daily Bulletin.

Brian Farber scored two goals, while Kraig Chiles had a goal and assist. Jones assisted on an insurance goal by Nick Perera to ice the 7-5 win. Goalkeeper Danny Waltman also had a strong performance, making numerous saves in the first-half.

“The first time I played Mexico I was with the U-17s (and) nobody was watching but the intensity was there on the field, and I felt the same way tonight, 20 years later,” Donovan said. “Anytime this game happens or what the circumstances are it means something, and it was a lot of fun.”

Team USA will continue preparation for the 2019 World Minifootball Federation World Cup in Australia this fall.

