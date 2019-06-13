Man United, Chelsea headline Premier League opening weekend

The 2019-20 English Premier League schedule was released in full on Thursday and two rivals will meet on opening weekend to kick the season off with a bang.

Manchester United’s home date with Chelsea headlines opening weekend of the EPL, which gets underway between Aug. 9-11. The two sides will meet at Old Trafford in the final match of the weekend, while Liverpool welcomes newly-promoted Norwich City to Anfield for a Friday night clash.

Defending champions Manchester City kick off the season in London as they take on West Ham United. Fellow newcomers Sheffield United and Aston Villa will both begin the season away from home as they take on AFC Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur respectively.

The first North London Derby between Arsenal and Tottenham will take place on Aug. 31st at the Emirares, while Liverpool’s first major test comes on Sept. 21st as they travel to Chelsea.

Manchester City takes a trip to Anfield on Nov. 9th in what will be the top showdown in the opening half of the season. The Citizens will also have to face Chelsea on Nov. 23rd before hosting rivals Manchester United on Dec. 7th.

Liverpool’s trip to Leicester City is the headlining fixture on Boxing Day, while Arsenal hosts Manchester United in London on New Years Day.

Here’s the Opening Weekend’s fixtures in full:

Liverpool vs. Norwich City – Friday, Aug. 9

West Ham United vs. Manchester City – Sat, Aug. 10

AFC Bournemouth vs. Sheffield United – Sat, Aug. 10

Burnley vs. Southampton – Sat, Aug. 10

Crystal Palace vs. Everton – Sat, Aug. 10

Leicester City vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers – Sat, Aug. 10

Watford vs. Brighton & Hove Albion – Sat, Aug. 10

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Aston Villa – Sat, Aug. 10

Newcastle United vs. Arsenal – Sun, Aug. 11

Manchester United vs. Chelsea – Sun, Aug. 11

