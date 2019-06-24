Martinez, Schweinsteiger, Pomykal headline remainder of MLS All-Stars

The remaining 15 players for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game have been chosen seeing a mixture of veterans and young players.

Josef Martinez, Bastian Schweinsteiger, and Paxton Pomykal headlined the players selected by Orlando City head coach James O’Connor and MLS commissioner Don Garber.

Martinez was the fifth Atlanta United player named to the All-Star Game while LAFC now has four players after Diego Rossi and Mark-Anthony Kaye were included in the latest selections.

Goalkeepers Andre Blake and veteran Nick Rimando have also been chosen to battle with Brad Guzan for the starting spot.

The MLS All-Stars will face La Liga side Atletico Madrid at Orlando’s Exploria Stadium on July 31st.

Here’s the All-Star roster in full:

Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Brad Guzan (Atlanta United), Nick Rimando (Real Salt Lake)

Defenders: Matt Hedges (FC Dallas), Kemar Lawrence (New York Red Bulls), Romain Metanire (Minnesota United FC), Leandro González Pírez (Atlanta United), Bastian Schweinsteiger (Chicago Fire), Walker Zimmerman (Los Angeles Football Club), Graham Zusi (Sporting Kansas City)

Midfielders: Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Diego Chara (Portland Timbers), Jonathan dos Santos (LA Galaxy), Mark Anthony Kaye (LAFC), Nicolas Lodeiro (Seattle Sounders FC), Gonzalo “Pity” Martínez (Atlanta United), Maxi Moralez (NYCFC), Nani (Orlando City SC), Paxton Pomykal (FC Dallas), Alejandro Pozuelo (Toronto FC) Diego Rossi (LAFC),

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimović (LA Galaxy), Josef Martinez (Atlanta United), Wayne Rooney (D.C. United), Chris Wondolowski (San Jose Earthquakes) Carlos Vela (Los Angeles Football Club)