Mexico downs Venezuela in Tata-Martinez reunion

Tata Martino is a perfect 3-0-0 as Mexican National Team head coach.

El Tri opened a pair of pre-Gold Cup friendlies on Wednesday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium with a 3-1 win over Venezuela. It was a homecoming for Martino, who helped Atlanta United lift the 2018 MLS Cup in Atlanta last December.

His team had to fight back to earn a win however, scoring two goals in the second-half to pull away.

Jhon Murillo’s long cross would find the top-left corner in the 18th-minute to put the visitors ahead. It was the 23-year-old’s fifth senior goal for Venezuela in his 21st appearance for his country.

After Roberto Alvarado tied the match in the 32nd-minute, El Tri snatched the lead nine minutes into the second-half. Rodolfo Pizarro tapped home from close-range after a friendly bounce allowed Jesus Gallardo to find the winger in front of goal.

Andres Guardado iced the win for El Tri with a fine finish into the bottom-right corner. A cross from the right side of the box fell to the feet of Guardado, who struck home his 26th international goal.

Martino’s former player Josef Martinez even came off the bench for Venezuela, but was unable to help the side avoid defeat in his current home stadium with the Five Stripes.

Jonathan Orozco finished with three saves for El Tri, who have outscored their opposition 10-4 since Martino has taken over as head coach.

El Tri will conclude their friendlies on Sunday against Ecuador in Dallas before kicking off group stage play at the Concacaf Gold Cup.