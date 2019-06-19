SBISoccer.com

Minnesota United comes back to eliminate Dynamo in U.S. Open Cup

Minnesota United comes back to eliminate Dynamo in U.S. Open Cup

Minnesota United had to dig deep but eventually eliminated the U.S. Open Cup defending champions away from home.

The Loons scored three unanswered goals to defeat the Houston Dynamo 3-2 at BBVA Compass Stadium on Tuesday night.

A second-half brace from forward Darwin Quintero and a late dagger from 20-year-old striker Mason Toye were enough to secure victory for the Loons. After sitting in a deep 2-0 hole going into halftime, Minnesota United stormed back to score three goals in 25 minutes.

Houston took an early lead in the 10th-minute as forward Ronaldo Peña was in the right place at the right time and deflected the ball into the net. Tomás Martínez added another goal in the 37th-minute following a poor giveaway from Minnesota United in their own third.

In the second half, Minnesota showed more energy, shifting the tone of the match. Quintero’s first goal came in the 66th-minute to flip the switch, before leveling the match with a golazo in the 82nd.

The goals would prove crucial because in the 89th-minute  Toye latched onto the end of a Ethan Finlay cross to seal the comeback win. Adrian Heath’s side advanced to the quarterfinals and will next face the winner of FC Dallas/New Mexico United, who play on Wednesday.

 

