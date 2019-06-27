Report: Atlanta United in talks with Emerson Hyndman

Emerson Hyndman is reportedly in talks with the defending MLS champions.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Atlanta United is in discussions with Hyndman over a contract but terms have yet to be finalized. Atlanta United declined to comment on the rumor, according to the report.

Hyndman, 23, is currently with English Premier League side AFC Bournemouth, trying to work his way to first-team minutes under Eddie Howe. Hyndman has only made two senior appearances for Bournemouth in Premier League play and is coming off 15 appearances on-loan last season with Scottish outfit Hibernian.

A former member of FC Dallas’ academy, Hyndman has also spent time with Fulham and on-loan with Rangers. He has won two caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, after appearing for the U-17’s, U-20’s and U-23’s in the past.

Should the club acquire Hyndman, they will most likely need to make another move to open a spot on the roster. Hector Villalba, Ezequiel Barco, and Kevin Kratz are currently injured for the Five Stripes, who are coming off a 3-2 defeat in Toronto on Wednesday.

The MLS summer transfer window opens on July 9th.