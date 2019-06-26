Report: Weah, Lille agree to five-year contract

Timothy Weah has reportedly reached an agreement with Ligue 1 side Lille regarding a contract.

According to RMC Sport, Weah has agreed to a five-year deal with Lille, but the club is still stuck in negotiations with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a transfer fee. The clubs are stuck between €7-10 million, according to the report.

Weah is currently under contract with PSG until June 2021, but spent the second-half of last season on-loan with Scottish Premier League side Celtic in hopes of finding first-team minutes.

At Celtic, Weah scored four goals in 17 combined appearances while winning the SPFL title. He is coming off U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team duty earlier this month in Poland, helping the U.S. to the quarterfinals.

Weah had been linked with Rennes, Strasbourg, and Crystal Palace in the past but nothing has yet to come to fruition.

Lille finished second in the Ligue 1 last season and qualified for the UEFA Champions League group stage.