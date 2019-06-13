Report: Wooten to leave Sandhausen, move to MLS

Andrew Wooten’s time at German second-tier side Sandhausen looks to be ending this month.

According to Rhein-Neckar-Zeitung, Wooten has not signed an extension with the club and his contract is set to run out on June 30th. Sandhausen sporting director Mikayil Kabaca admitted that the club has discussed its interest to retain Wooten, but the striker is reportedly set to join Major League Soccer for the next chapter of his footballing career.

“We tried everything to get him to renew his contract,” Kabaca said. “But he has always said that his goal has always been to play football in the States.”

Wooten rebounded from an injury-plagued 2017-18 to score 17 goals and register one assist in 32 combined appearances this season. His strong run of form at the end of the 2. Bundesliga season helped Sandhausen fight off relegation and remain in the second-tier.

“Andrew deserves a strong season, even though his departure is bitter for us,” Sandhausen manager Uwe Koschinat said.

Sandhausen has already signed three new forwards this offseason, but Kabaca admits that Wooten’s departure is a “harsh loss” for the club.

Wooten tallied 48 goals in 153 appearances for the club, the most in Sandhausen’s seven-year league history. He was also recently linked with fellow German clubs Hamburg and VfL Bochum.

The 29-year-old has won one cap with the U.S. Men’s National Team.