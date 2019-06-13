Timbers-Galaxy, D.C. United-NYCFC headline U.S. Open Cup draw

The 2019 U.S. Open Cup Round of 16 is set.

Thursday’s draw saw several MLS sides paired against one another for next week’s schedule. Western Conference rivals Portland Timbers and the L.A. Galaxy will meet with Giovani Savarese’s men hosting Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Co.

MLS leaders LAFC welcome the San Jose Earthquakes to town while the Houston Dynamo also entertains Minnesota United.

After pulling off an upset in the fourth round, USL side New Mexico United FC faces a trip to FC Dallas with a quarterfinal berth in sight.

In the East, D.C. United welcomes NYCFC to Audi Field after a dramatic 2-1 home win over the Philadelphia Union on Wednesday. The Black and Red takes on Domenec Torrent’s men who rolled past North Carolina FC 4-0.

Also, the New England Revolution will travel to Orlando City while FC Cincinnati hope to avoid an upset at USL outfit Saint Louis FC.

The Columbus Crew will face the winner of Atlanta United and the Charleston Battery at Mafpre Stadium.

Here’s a full look at the Round of 16 matchups:

East Region

• Orlando City SC vs. New England Revolution

• D.C. United vs. New York City FC

Mideast Region

• Columbus Crew SC vs. Atlanta United/Charleston Battery winner

• St. Louis FC vs. FC Cincinnati

Midwest Region

• Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United

• FC Dallas vs. New Mexico United

West Region

• LAFC vs. San Jose Earthquakes

• Portland Timbers vs. LA Galaxy