Toronto FC signs veteran defender Omar Gonzalez

Omar Gonzalez is making a return to Major League Soccer.

Toronto FC announced on Monday they’ve signed Gonzalez using the No. 1 spot in MLS’ Allocation order. Gonzalez will officially join the roster on July 9th when the transfer window re-opens.

The 30-year-old joins from Liga MX side Atlas, where he made 36 appearances and scored two goals in one season. A former No. 3 overall selection in the 2009 MLS SuperDraft, Gonzalez amassed 220 combined appearances with the L.A. Galaxy, winning three MLS Cups and two Supporting Shields.

“Omar has won numerous championships and has played on the biggest stage in world football. He is an experienced defender with over 200 appearances in MLS, including 25 playoff matches where he won five trophies in seven years,” Toronto FC General Manager Ali Curtis said. “His experience as a player but equally as important, who he is as a person will be a welcomed addition to our group here in Toronto.”

A winner of 49 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, Gonzalez won two Concacaf Gold Cups in 2013 and 2017. He’s also played domestically with Mexican outfit Pachuca.

Gonzalez is currently with Gregg Berhalter’s squad for a pair of June friendlies against Jamaica and Venezuela on June 5th and 9th respectively.

4 comments
  • Mysterious

    Replacing thrash defense with a new thrash signing. He better not make idiotic plays and decisions in the Gold Cup.

    Like

    Reply
  • Quit Whining About Soccer in the US

    Nice signing for them. Toronto’s scoring is good. Toronto’s D is 7th in the East

    Like

    Reply
    • KC

      What happened to Toronto? I hope they are not using up a DP spot or TAM allocation.

      I predict a knee injury on that turf before the end of this season……

      Like

      Reply
      • TheFrenchOne

        They have a grass surface with 95% natural grass (and strengthened by artificial fibers), the same system used by Barca and Chelsea so…

        Like

