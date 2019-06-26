Trump hits back at Rapinoe regarding White House comments

United States president Donald Trump has hit back at U.S. Women’s National Team playmaker Megan Rapinoe.

An old video of Rapinoe resurfaced on Tuesday with the winger stating “she wouldn’t be going to the ****** White House” if the USWNT won the 2019 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

“I’m not going to the fucking White House.” – @mPinoe pic.twitter.com/sz1ADG2WdT — Eight by Eight (@8by8mag) June 25, 2019

Trump took to social media in response to Rapinoe’s comments, also inviting Rapinoe and the USWNT to the White House should they win the World Cup or not.

Women’s soccer player, @mPinoe, just stated that she is “not going to the F…ing White House if we win.” Other than the NBA, which now refuses to call owners, owners (please explain that I just got Criminal Justice Reform passed, Black unemployment is at the lowest level… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….in our Country’s history, and the poverty index is also best number EVER), leagues and teams love coming to the White House. I am a big fan of the American Team, and Women’s Soccer, but Megan should WIN first before she TALKS! Finish the job! We haven’t yet…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

….invited Megan or the team, but I am now inviting the TEAM, win or lose. Megan should never disrespect our Country, the White House, or our Flag, especially since so much has been done for her & the team. Be proud of the Flag that you wear. The USA is doing GREAT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2019

Rapinoe isn’t the only member of the USWNT who would not be attending the White House. Earlier this year in an interview with Time Magazine, striker Alex Morgan also said she would not visit if invited.

Rapinoe and Morgan are two of the latest athletes to decline visiting the White House. Among the list of those that declined to visit was 2018 Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora and about 1/3 of his players, Tom Brady and half of the New England Patriots after winning the 2016 Super Bowl, and the 2016-17 NCAA Men’s basketball champion North Carolina Tar Heels.

The 2016-17 and 2017-18 NBA champion Golden State Warriors were not invited after multiple players said they wouldn’t go. In similar fashion, the 2017 Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles were dis-invited after reports surfaced that most of the players would not attend.

The USWNT will face hosts France in a quarterfinal match on Friday in Paris.