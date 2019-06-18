U.S. Open Cup Preview: Timbers face Galaxy, NYCFC travels to D.C. United, and more

Eight teams will complete this week with places in the 2019 U.S. Open Cup quarterfinals as the Round of 16 kicks off on Tuesday.

Headlining the week’s matches is a Western Conference showdown between the Portland Timbers and L.A. Galaxy. With many first-team players available, this contest should be mouth-watering with Brian Fernandez and Efrain Alvarez coming off strong fourth-round performances.

Elsewhere, D.C. United will host NYCFC at Audi Field while the Houston Dynamo face Minnesota United. Atlanta United takes a trip to Mapfre Stadium for a date with the Columbus Crew, Orlando City hosts the New England Revolution, and Saint Louis FC hosts FC Cincinnati.

Here’s a closer look at this week’s top U.S. Open Cup matches:

Portland Timbers vs. L.A. Galaxy – Wednesday, 11 p.m. (ESPN+)

A pair of Western Conference rivals will meet at Providence Park looking to advance in the competition.

Giovanni Savarese has plenty of first-team guys to go with including the likes of Brian Fernandez, Diego Valeri, and Jeremy Ebobisse in attack. Fernandez scored a pair of goals against the Seattle Sounders, continuing his strong start in the U.S. The Argentine’s arrival adds another dynamic piece to the Timbers attack which can also call on the likes of Sebastian Blanco.

The LA Galaxy did not need Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Orange County SC as Efrain Alvarez scored his first two goals for the club. The 16-year-old will look to do the same against tougher competition in Portland. Favio Alvarez is also a player in-form, registering two assists in that 3-0 win over Orange County.

D.C. United vs. NYCFC – Wednesday, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

It will another Eastern Conference team making the trip down I-95 this week as NYCFC takes on D.C. United at Audi Field.

Ben Olsen’s side ousted the Philadelphia Union, 2-1, thanks to late goals from Chris McCann and Wayne Rooney. Despite having to go 120 minutes to advance, the Black and Red did well defensively against the Union to make things frustrating for MLS’ Eastern Conference leaders. Rooney and Luciano Acosta will headline the hosts attack.

NYCFC rolled past Dave Sarachan’s North Carolina FC 4-0 in the fourth round, with several young players earning minutes. Keaton Parks scored a pair of goals, Juan Pablo Torres played at right back, and Justin Haak also started in midfield. With tougher competition approaching, expect Domenec Torrent to look to the likes of Heber, Maxi Moralez, and Alexandru Mitrita in attack against D.C.’s physical backline.

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United – Tuesday, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

In the second of three meetings this season, Wilmer Cabrera’s Houston Dynamo takes on Adrian Heath’s Minnesota United.

The Loons defeated the Dynamo 1-0 in MLS play back in May and now the defending U.S. Open Cup champs will try to exact revenge. Houston held on for a 3-2 win over USL outfit Austin Bold with three different goalscorers finding the back of the net. Tomas Martinez and Matias Vera will be the go-to guys for Houston once again.

Minnesota United rolled past Sporting KC 4-1 as Darwin Quintero and Angelo Rodriguez each bagged goals in the home triumph. This pair has been one of MLS’ best so far in 2019 and will try to use their pace and creativity to race past the Dynamo.

Here’s a full schedule of this week’s U.S. Open Cup action (All Matches can be found on ESPN+):

Tuesday

Columbus Crew vs. Atlanta United – 7 p.m.

Houston Dynamo vs. Minnesota United – 7 p.m.

Wednesday

D.C. United vs. NYCFC – 7 p.m.

Orlando City vs. New England Revolution – 7:30 p.m.

FC Dallas vs. New Mexico United – 8 p.m.

Saint Louis FC vs. FC Cincinnati – 8:30 p.m.

Portland Timbers vs. L.A. Galaxy – 11 p.m.

Thursday