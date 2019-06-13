USMNT, Canada to meet at BMO Field for October Nations League match

The first meeting between the U.S. Men’s National Team and Canada for the 2019 Concacaf Nations League has a venue.

Canada Soccer announced on Thursday that the October 15th group stage meeting will take place at Toronto FC’s BMO Field. Kickoff has been set for 7:30 p.m. EST and the stadium will also host Canada’s Sept. 7th showdown with Cuba.

Canada Soccer announces home matches in Toronto for Concacaf Nations League Group A https://t.co/E3MOis4kvn #CanMNT #CNL pic.twitter.com/ziULrnObQG — Canada Soccer (@CanadaSoccerEN) June 13, 2019

It will be the first meeting between the U.S. and Canada since 2016. The USWNT currently have a 17-match unbeaten run against the Canadians, dating back to 1985.

The USMNT will kick off play in the inaugural tournament on Oct. 11th at home against Cuba. After that, Gregg Berhalter’s side will take on Canada for a home-and-home before concluding the group stage with a trip to Cuba on Nov. 19th at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Due to no CNL matches in the September FIFA window, Berhalter’s side will have a pair of friendlies during that month. No opponents or venues have been determined at this time.

Should the USMNT finish its group as the winner, they will qualify for the Final Championship. The bottom team in League A will be relegated to League B for the following year.

A full schedule for the Concacaf Nations League can be found here.