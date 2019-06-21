Vela, Rooney, Ibrahimovic headline MLS' Fan XI for All-Star Game

SBISoccer.com

Major League Soccer’s Fan XI for the 2019 MLS All-Star Game was announced on Friday with several of the league’s stars being named.

LAFC’s Carlos Vela, D.C. United’s Wayne Rooney, and L.A. Galaxy’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic headlined the group voted in by fans. Atlanta United saw four players voted in including veteran goalkeeper Brad Guzan and playmakers Ezequiel Barco and Pity Martinez.

Orlando City will be represented by Portuguese midfielder/forward Nani who just recently made the switch to MLS this season.

The remaining slots will be announced at a later date and be made up of two picks from MLS commissioner Don Garber and the rest from Orlando City head coach James O’Connor. The MLS All-Stars will take on La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid in Orlando on July 31st.

Here’s the full Fan XI:

Goalkeeper: Brad Guzan (Atlanta United)

Defenders: Walker Zimmerman (LAFC), Leandro Gonzalez Pirez (Atlanta United), Graham Zusi (Sporting KC)

Midfielders: Ezequiel Barco (Atlanta United), Pity Martinez (Atlanta United), Jonathan dos Santos (L.A. Galaxy), Nani (Orlando City)

Forwards: Carlos Vela (LAFC), Wayne Rooney (D.C. United), Zlatan Ibrahimovic (L.A. Galaxy).

