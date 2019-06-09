Yueill, Trusty, Reyna headline U.S. U-23 roster for June camp

Jackson Yeuill, Auston Trusty, and Gio Reyna headline Jason Kreis’ 21-player roster for a June U-23 camp in Utah.

This will be the second camp for the U.S. U-23 Men’s National Team under Kreis, which will run from June 9-16 in Herriman. The camp is another step for the U-23’s as they near qualification for the 2020 Summer Olympics.

13 U-23 players recently were a part of combined summer camp which included members of the senior team.

San Jose Earthquakes midfielder Jackson Yeuill is fresh from making his senior debut last week against Jamaica while Alfonso Ocampo-Chavez and Gio Reyna helped the U.S. U-17’s qualify for the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

Brenden Aaronson and Trusty have helped the Philadelphia Union to a current first-place spot in MLS’ Eastern Conference. Gedion Zelalem returns to international duty after joining Sporting KC earlier this season, while Real Salt Lake forward Brooks Lennon has also made the cut.

Here’s the entire roster:

GOALKEEPERS: JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; Alamo, Calif.), Andrew Thomas (Stanford University; London, England), Justin Vom Steeg (LA Galaxy; Santa Barbara, Calif.)

DEFENDERS: Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers; Gresham, Ore.), Justen Glad (Real Salt Lake; Tucson, Ariz.), Aaron Herrera (Real Salt Lake; Las Cruces, N.M.), Jack Maher (Indiana University; Caseyville, Ill.), Sam Rogers (Seattle Sounders FC; Seattle, Wash.), Auston Trusty (Philadelphia Union; Media, Pa.)

MIDFIELDERS: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; Medford, N.J.), George Acosta (Unattached; Pembroke Pines, Fla.), Mukwelle Akale (Villarreal CF B; Minneapolis, Minn.), Cameron Lindley (Memphis 901 FC; Carmel, Ind.), Sebastian Saucedo (Real Salt Lake; Park City, Utah), Eryk Williamson (Portland Timbers; Alexandria, Va.), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; Bloomington, Minn.), Gedion Zelalem (Sporting Kansas City; Berlin, Germany)

FORWARDS: Brooks Lennon (Real Salt Lake; Paradise Valley, Ariz.), Benji Michel (Orlando City SC; Orlando, Fla.), Alfonso Ocampo Chavez (Seattle Sounders FC; Kent, Wash.), Giovanni Reyna (Unattached; Bedford, N.Y.)