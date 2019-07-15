SBISoccer.com

Atlanta United to host Club America in 2019 Campeones Cup

Campeones Cup 2019

The 2019 Campeones Cup will take place at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on August 14th.

Defending MLS Cup champions Atlanta United will host Liga MX heavyweights Club America in this year’s edition of the cup. Club America booked their spot in the match after a 6-5 penalty shootout victory over Tigres on Sunday night.

2019 will mark the second year of the Campeones Cup after Tigres defeated Toronto FC 3-1 in the inaugural match at BMO Field last year.

Club America are led by several talented players including Renato Ibarra, Mateus Uribe, and Jeremy Menez. Former L.A. Galaxy forward Giovani dos Santos could also play a role in the match after joining the club earlier this month.

It will be the first-ever meeting between the two sides who will surely put on an entertaining display in Atlanta this August.

