Christian Pulisic makes Chelsea debut in preseason defeat

Well, it certainly wasn’t the debut Christian Pulisic had hoped for, but the U.S. Men’s National Team star remained chipper after Chelsea’s 1-0 defeat to J-League side Kawasaki Frontale on Friday.

Pulisic, 20, entered the match in the 65th minute, replacing fellow youngster Mason Mount for the Blues.

Although Pulisic looked lively at several moments on the ball, the No. 24 struggled to make an impact in the muggy conditions. However, the former Borussia Dortmund man says he’s enjoying his first days at his new club.

“I’m obviously very happy to be here with the team,” Pulisic told Chelsea TV following the match. “To get into a match for the first time, it feels really good. You know we wanted to come out with a win, but I’m really happy.”

'I'm really happy to be here with the team. It feels good.' 😀 Hear the thoughts of @cpulisic_10, following his first minutes in a Chelsea shirt! #CFCinJapan pic.twitter.com/BQAB1hv5ll — Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) July 19, 2019

Chelsea’s preseason tour shifts to an even tougher opponent on Tuesday, as the English Premier League side squares off with La Liga giants FC Barcelona at Saitama Stadium.