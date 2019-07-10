Concacaf unveils new World Cup qualifying format, with FIFA rankings determining HEX participants

The 2022 World Cup may be a while away, but now we know the path Concacaf teams will have to take to get there.
Concacaf unveiled the region’s World Cup qualifying format ahead of the 2022 World Cup, with the Hexagonal Round returning, with one major change. The six teams in the Hex will be determined by FIFA ranking, with the six highest-ranked Concacaf teams in the June 2020 rankings securing spots in the final round of qualifying.
Simultaneously, teams ranked 7-35 will go into a group stage that will then see the stage’s group winners compete in a knockout round tournament, with the winner then facing the fourth-place team from the Hex for a chance to play in the World Cup qualifying playoff.
“The love for the game in this region is growing rapidly and our diverse and dynamic communities want a clear pathway to world-class football,” Concacaf president Victor Montagliani said in a news release. “Through our freshly designed formats — across FIFA World Cup Qualifiers, Concacaf Nations League and Concacaf Gold Cup — we are staging more competitive international matches than ever before to help these communities fulfill their potential.”
“This new FIFA World Cup qualifying format, based on the FIFA rankings, makes every competitive match count. Alongside the Concacaf Nations League, and our expanded Gold Cup, it will raise standards of play to unprecedented levels and develop the sport across the region, making the leading Concacaf nations stronger on the global stage, while giving our emerging footballing nations the chance to pursue their dreams of playing at a World Cup.”
Qualifiers will begin in the September 2020 FIFA window with more matches taking place in October 2020, November 2020, March 2021, and September 2021. The playoff between the fourth-place Hex finisher and the winner of the tournament involving lower-ranked teams will be in the October 2021 FIFA window.
A current look at the top six teams would include Mexico (17), the United States (25), Costa Rica (36), Jamaica (54), Honduras (62), and El Salvador (70). Panama (71) and Haiti (103) would be two teams who would have to go through qualification, should they remain outside of the top-six ranked Concacaf teams. It should be noted that the rankings should change considerably in August to include results from the recent Gold Cup.
Up next though for Concacaf is the start of the inaugural Nations League, which begins this Fall.
How will Jamaica and El Salvador being in League B effect their rankings? They should have fairly easy groups but won’t get much credit for those matches. Curaçao, Canada, and Haiti have chances to beat higher ranked opponents but don’t have a lot of sure victories. Group C of League A (CR, Haiti, and Curaçao) could be very interesting or Haiti and Curaçao will just eliminate each other. US and Mexico have pretty much clinched the Hex at this point. CR as well but with a stronger group they could drop but unlikely below 6th.
Some real pluses and minuses with this plan. The big minus for me is using FIFA rankings to determine the Hex. They can be gamed and are just not that accurate. Somebody is going to get screwed using the rankings and they are a poor substitute for playing real matches with definitive outcomes like every confederations has always done. But I do like the idea of including the lower level teams with that chance to get in with a strong run at the end. I wish they instead could have somehow used Nation’s League outcomes, maybe with some sort of qualifying round instead of FIFA rankings.
So, less meaningful matches for the top six?
I’m all for more inclusivity with the smaller nations, but while also cutting competitive matches for the region’s big fish? Ehh.
Also kind of insane that VM potentially screws over his own federation (Canada, currently 78th) with this set-up. Now CMNT has to get results in the Nations League as well as actually scheduling quality friendlies in the spring and June to build up ranking points
Damn…I guess FIFA rankings do matter lol
Very strange setup here. I guess this keeps the lower ranked teams active and alive for much more of the cycle than they had previously been. I can see how the goal to not eliminate the smaller nations immediately and have the sit in waiting for 3 years for the next cycle to start could benefit them.
On the flip side, this is a weird way of setting up qualifying and I’m sure there will be plenty of unforeseen issues that come up.
Yes I think this is mostly accurate. I’m guessing the organizers would like to remove the “FIFA rankings” element over time, with Nations League performances replacing this part (assuming this all works out).
On the good(ish) side, this provides yet another layer of insulation for the US against failure to qualify. (was anybody totally confident about the qualifying stage)? We can’t possibly screw this up…. right?
Oh boy. What could possibly go wrong here?
