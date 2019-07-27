Dest makes Ajax debut in Super Cup win

Sergino Dest made his Ajax first-team debut on Saturday and it came in winning fashion.
The U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team defender got the start and played the full 90 minutes in Ajax’s 2-0 Dutch Super Cup win over PSV.
The defending Eredivisie champs broke the deadlock early at Johan Cruyff Arena as Kasper Dolberg scored in the opening minute.
Former Manchester United defender Daley Blind extended Ajax’s advantage in the 53rd minute which was all Erik ten Hag’s side needed to ensure their first trophy of the 2019-20 season.
Dest rattled the post in the 75th minute, coming close to scoring his first professional goal for the senior team.
Dest got the nod at left back after a strong preseason for the defending Champions League semifinalists. Now with his first-team debut under his belt, the 18-year-old will try to continue in ten Hag’s starting lineup for the domestic season.
Ajax opens Eredivisie play on Aug. 3rd at Vitesse Arnhem.
Born in the netherlands. Uh ohhhhh. Does Nations League count as a cap’em game?
So long as Dest can remain as either a starter or part of a rotation for Ajax he should be involved with the Sr. USMNT. Even if GB doesn’t see him as a starter right now, his versatility/capability to play at either outside back position makes him a perfect option for the 23.
Hopefully Dest and the rest of the young prospects we have will continue their impressive development and make it hard for Berhalter to overlook them.
If he keeps his spot with Ajax he deserve a call up. But where he will play is another question, GGG likes his LB to stay at home Dest is more dangerous going forward.
Glad you bought that up. I played LB growing up I was shocked at how most americans dont overlap or try to do it. That is another this that needs to be taught in youth system. I would tell the LM to stay back as I went down the wing and cross but they would be up front leaving a big hole for a counter. Berhalter playing in Europe during his career should be an advocate for overlapping, but he has shallow tactics so not suprised he hates wing backs overlapping.
Exactly, I’m no coach but love the game but in all sports I think its crazy how coaches/ managers build teams to his systems and not build a system around theirs players. Stop trying to put a square peg in a round hole and start playing to the strengths of the player pool, when this happens I think the US will have a decent squad.
Well, if I had Ream and Lovitz to work with, Id have them stay home too. Well, literally.
Excited about this.
Play this kid on rightwing!
