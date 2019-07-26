Eden Hazard, Virgil van Dijk tabbed for FIFA 20 cover

Real Madrid’s Eden Hazard and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk were named the cover athletes for this year’s version of EA Sports FIFA 20, the latest installment of EA Sports soccer video game franchise.

Hazard, the newly signed star at Real Madrid, will be on the cover for the regular retail version, while van Dijk will be on the special Champions Edition of the game.

They’re the first two players not named Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo to grace the cover in six of the last seven installments of the game. Dortmund’s Marco Reus was on the cover for FIFA 17.

“EA Sports FIFA is the biggest football game on the planet, and I have been playing it for years against my brothers,” Hazard said in a statement. “I am lucky to have been on the cover before but to be on FIFA 20 globally is amazing and I hope to excite as many gamers as I do when I take the field for Real Madrid this season.”

Liverpool’s star defender van Dijk echoed Hazard’s statement.

“It is a huge honour for me to be on the cover of FIFA 20,” Van Dijk said in a statement. “I’ve been playing FIFA for as long as I can remember, and so it’s an extremely proud moment for me to be representing Liverpool FC on the cover of such an iconic game.”