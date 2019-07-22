Fire, Galaxy rosters revealed ahead of inaugural Leagues Cup

The inaugural Leagues Cup will kick off on July 23, and two MLS clubs will debut in the competition.
The Chicago Fire and Los Angeles Galaxy enter the MLS-versus-Liga MX tournament in very different positions in their respective conferences this season, however, the Leagues Cup will offer another opportunity to play competitive matches against Mexico’s best teams.
Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Fire will kick off the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul on Tuesday, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy face Club Tijuana later in the evening.
Cruz Azul is coming off an opening match draw against Necaxa in Apertura play, and features Peru international and former Orlando City SC midfielder Yoshimar Yotun.
Meanwhile, former Houston Dynamo attacker Erick “Cubo” Torres plays for Club Tijuana, who enters the Leagues Cup coming off a 3-1 victory against Puebla.
Below are the full 23-player rosters of all four clubs heading into Tuesday’s matches.
Chicago Fire
Goalkeepers: Kenneth Kronholm, David Ousted, Richard Sánchez
Defenders: Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Marcelo Ferreira, Johan Kappelhof, Grant Lillard, Andre Reynolds II
Midfielders: Brandt Bronico, Diego Campos, Przemysław Frankowski, Nicolás Gaitán, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Aleksandar Katai, Cristian Martinez, Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailović, Amando Moreno, Bastian Schweinsteiger
Forwards: Fabian Herbers, Nemanja Nikolić, CJ Sapong
Cruz Azul
Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona, Guillermo Allison, Andres Gudiño
Defenders: Julio Dominguez, Igor Lichnovsky, Adrian Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar, Jose Madueña
Midfielders: Guillermo Fernandez, Elias Hernandez, Misael Dominguez, Yoshimar Yotun, Alexis Gutierrez, Rafael Baca, Roberto Alvarado, Jorge Garcia, Orbelin Pineda
Forwards: Martin Cauteruccio, Milton Caraglio, Edgar Mendez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Santiago Gimenez
LA Galaxy
Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Matthew Lampson, Justin Vom Steeg
Defenders: Julian Araujo, Nick Depuy, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Diego Polenta, David Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik,Diedie Traore
Midfielders: Efrain Alvarez, Favio Alvarez, Uriel Antuna, Emmanuel Boateng, Servando Carrasco, Joe Corona, Emil Cuello, Jonathan dos Santos, Kai Koreniuk, Don Tchilao
Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ethan Zubak
Club Tijuana
Goalkeepers: Giran Lajud, Carlos Higuera, Luis Michel
Defenders: Julian Velasquez, Luis Fuentes, Jordan Silva, Diego Braghieri, Omar Mendoza, Victor Torres
Midfielders: Kevin Balanta, Ignacio Rivero, Washington Camacho, Fernando Arce, Jorge Rojas, Luis Gamiz, Antonio Nava, Leonel Miranda
Forwards: Camilo Sanvezzo, Angel Sepulveda, Miller Bolaños, Erick Torres, Ivan Lopez, Ariel Nahuelpan
Comments