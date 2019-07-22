Fire, Galaxy rosters revealed ahead of inaugural Leagues Cup

The inaugural Leagues Cup will kick off on July 23, and two MLS clubs will debut in the competition.

The Chicago Fire and Los Angeles Galaxy enter the MLS-versus-Liga MX tournament in very different positions in their respective conferences this season, however, the Leagues Cup will offer another opportunity to play competitive matches against Mexico’s best teams.

Bastian Schweinsteiger and the Fire will kick off the Leagues Cup against Cruz Azul on Tuesday, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic and the Galaxy face Club Tijuana later in the evening.

Cruz Azul is coming off an opening match draw against Necaxa in Apertura play, and features Peru international and former Orlando City SC midfielder Yoshimar Yotun.

Meanwhile, former Houston Dynamo attacker Erick “Cubo” Torres plays for Club Tijuana, who enters the Leagues Cup coming off a 3-1 victory against Puebla.

Below are the full 23-player rosters of all four clubs heading into Tuesday’s matches.

Chicago Fire

Goalkeepers: Kenneth Kronholm, David Ousted, Richard Sánchez

Defenders: Jonathan Bornstein, Francisco Calvo, Marcelo Ferreira, Johan Kappelhof, Grant Lillard, Andre Reynolds II

Midfielders: Brandt Bronico, Diego Campos, Przemysław Frankowski, Nicolás Gaitán, Jeremiah Gutjahr, Aleksandar Katai, Cristian Martinez, Dax McCarty, Djordje Mihailović, Amando Moreno, Bastian Schweinsteiger

Forwards: Fabian Herbers, Nemanja Nikolić, CJ Sapong

Cruz Azul

Goalkeepers: Jesus Corona, Guillermo Allison, Andres Gudiño

Defenders: Julio Dominguez, Igor Lichnovsky, Adrian Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar, Jose Madueña

Midfielders: Guillermo Fernandez, Elias Hernandez, Misael Dominguez, Yoshimar Yotun, Alexis Gutierrez, Rafael Baca, Roberto Alvarado, Jorge Garcia, Orbelin Pineda

Forwards: Martin Cauteruccio, Milton Caraglio, Edgar Mendez, Jonathan Rodriguez, Santiago Gimenez

LA Galaxy

Goalkeepers: David Bingham, Matthew Lampson, Justin Vom Steeg

Defenders: Julian Araujo, Nick Depuy, Giancarlo Gonzalez, Tomas Hilliard-Arce, Diego Polenta, David Romney, Jorgen Skjelvik,Diedie Traore

Midfielders: Efrain Alvarez, Favio Alvarez, Uriel Antuna, Emmanuel Boateng, Servando Carrasco, Joe Corona, Emil Cuello, Jonathan dos Santos, Kai Koreniuk, Don Tchilao

Forwards: Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Ethan Zubak

Club Tijuana

Goalkeepers: Giran Lajud, Carlos Higuera, Luis Michel

Defenders: Julian Velasquez, Luis Fuentes, Jordan Silva, Diego Braghieri, Omar Mendoza, Victor Torres

Midfielders: Kevin Balanta, Ignacio Rivero, Washington Camacho, Fernando Arce, Jorge Rojas, Luis Gamiz, Antonio Nava, Leonel Miranda

Forwards: Camilo Sanvezzo, Angel Sepulveda, Miller Bolaños, Erick Torres, Ivan Lopez, Ariel Nahuelpan