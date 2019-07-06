Former Orlando City forward Larin joins Zulte Waregem on-loan

Cyle Larin is being loaned to the Belgian Pro League.

Zulte Waregem announced on Saturday that the former Orlando City forward has joined the club on a one-year loan, with an option to buy. Larin comes from Turkish Super Lig side Besiktas, where he scored eight goals in 26 matches in all competitions since joining in April 2018.

He netted a pair of hat tricks with Besiktas in his time with the club, with one coming in the UEFA Europa League qualifying round.

“The club strongly believes in my qualities. That gives me an enormous amount of motivation to give the best of myself,” Larin said in a club statement.

Larin, 24, made the move to Besiktas from Orlando City in April 2018 for an undisclosed amount. He scored 43 goals in 87 matches with the Lions, before making the move to the Turkish giants.

Larin has also won 29 caps with the Canadian National Team, scoring eight goals. He will join Zulte, who finished 11th in the 16-team league in 2018-19.