Gall, Malmo to face Domzale next in Europa League playoffs

Romain Gall and Malmo will face Slovenian opposition in the next round of the 2019-20 UEFA Europa League playoffs.

After rolling past Ballymena United 11-0 on aggregate in the last round, the current Allsvenskan leaders will be expected to advance into the third qualifying round. Gall, who did not dress in the first leg home win, scored one goal and registered two assists last Thursday in a 4-0 second leg triumph.

Malmo reached the Round of 32 in last season’s Europa League, but eventually fell 5-1 on aggregate to EPL giants Chelsea. Gall has scored eight goals in 32 combined appearances with Malmo since joining from Sundsvall in 2018.

Malmo will travel to Domzale on July 25th for the first leg before hosting their opponents at Swedbank Stadion on Aug. 1st.

Here’s a closer look at all of Monday’s UEL draw results:

Lechia Gdańsk/Brøndby vs. Braga

Pyunik/Jablonec vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers/Crusaders

Norrköping/Liepaja vs. Hapel Beer Sheva/Kairat Almaty

Haugesund/Sturm Graz vs. PSV/Basel

FC Midtjylland vs. Rangers/Progres

Torino/Debrecini vs. Shakhytor Soligorsk/Esbjerg

Molde/FK Cuaricki vs. Aris Thessaloniki/AEL Limassol

HNK Rijeka vs. FC Chikhura Sachkhere/Aberdeen

Austria Vienna vs. Shamrock Rovers/Apollon Limassol

FC Thun vs. Sparktak Moscow

AEK Larnaca/Levski Sofia vs. Gent/FC Vitorul

Fehervar FC/FC Vaduz vs. FC Flora Talinn/Eintracht Frankfurt

Royal Antwerp vs. Viktoria Plzen/Olympiacos

Lokomotiv Plovidv/Spartak Trnava vs. Strasbourg/Maccabi Haifa

Mariupol vs. AZ Alkmaar/BK Hacken

Ventspils/Gzira United vs. AS Jeunesse Esch/Vitoria SC

Feyenoord vs. Gabala SC/Dinamo Tblisi

Alashkert FC/FCSB vs. Mlada Boleslav/Ordabasy Shymkent

Legia Warsaw/KuPS Kuopio vs. DAC/Atromitos

Connah’s Quay/Partizan vs. Malatyaspor/Olimpija Ljubljana

Domzale vs. Utrecht/HSK Zrinjski

CSKA Sofia/Osijek vs. Bucnost Pdgorica/Zorya Luhansk

Arsenal Tula/Neftchi PFK vs. Beni Yehuda Tel-Aviv

Luzern/Klaksvik vs. Espanyol/St Jarnan

Sparta Praha vs. Trabzonspor

Honved/Universitatea Craiova vs. AEK Athens

Champions Path Group 1

Fk Sutjeska/Apoel Nicosia vs. HB Torshavn/Linfield

CFR Cluj/Maccabi Tel-Aviv vs. SP Tre Penne/Sūduva

Ararat-Armenia/Lincoln Red Imps vs. Saburtalo/GNK Dinamo

Piast Gliwice/Riga FC vs.Red Star Belgrade/HJK Helsinki

Valur Reykjavík/Ludogorets vs.The New Saints/FC København

Champions Path Group 2

Sarajevo vs. BATE Borisov/Rosenborg

FK Shkëndija/F91 Dudelange vs. Celtic /Nõmme Kalju

FC Santa Coloma/Astana vs. Ferencváros/Valletta

Partizani/Sheriff Tiraspo vs. Maribor/AIK

Slovan Bratislava/Feronikeli vs. Dundalk/Qarabağ