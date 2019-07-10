Inter Miami stadium, training facility approved by Ft. Lauderdale city commissioners

Inter Miami CF took a major step forward in hopes of making their 2020 MLS expansion debut.

Tuesday night saw Fort Lauderdale city commissioners unanimously approve an agreement which will see the club develop the former Lockhart Stadium site. It will eventually become the club’s training facility and temporary stadium.

The club can now begin construction of the 18,000-capacity, multi-purpose stadium. It is estimated to be Inter’s home stadium for two years before a move to their future permanent ground at Miami Freedom Park is finalized and built.

“We are thankful for the tremendous collaboration from the city of Fort Lauderdale in helping us finalize this agreement and proceed with the next phase of construction following demolition that concluded in late June,” Inter managing owner Jorge Mas said in a statement.

“We are working diligently to finalize many elements of the club to bring our fans close to their first match, including bringing on corporate partners, signing players and unveiling a seating plan for the thousands of supporters across South Florida who have already secured their season ticket deposits in the coming months.”

In the 50-year agreement, Inter Miami will fund the Lockhart renovation project, at an estimated cost at $60 million. They will also operate and maintain the site while the city itself retains ownership of the property.

The city will have access to the stadium as well to host high school games, community events and concerts which will continue to strengthen the bond between the club and community.