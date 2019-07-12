Johannsson joins Hammarby on three-year deal

Aron Johannsson is officially heading to the Swedish Allsvenskan.

Hammarby announced on Thursday they’ve signed Johannsson to a three-year deal. Johannsson was linked with a move to the Seattle Sounders earlier this summer, but is keeping his talents in Europe.

“I am very happy to come to Hammarby and be part of a club that has so many fans. Now I will work hard to get into a match form as quickly as possible, and soon hope to help my teammates on the pitch and contribute goals,” Johannsson said.

The 28-year-old played for all of three minutes with the club thanks to picking up an ankle injury over the summer and needing surgery in that ankle in November. Overall, he had five goals and one assist in 30 appearances for Bremen after joining from AZ Alkmaar.

Johannsson has 19 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team with four goals, but hasn’t been called into the team since 2015.

“Aron is a quality player who was sold for big money from AZ to Werder Bremen. He has had some problems with injuries, but is healthy now even though he is supposed to have a small starting distance before he is in full shape,” Hammarby sporting direction Jesper Jansson said.

“Aron belongs to the same category of players as Jiloan Hamad, Muamer Tankovic and Alexander Kacaniklic did when they came here, players who for various reasons are in need of some of a new start in their careers, and for that category of players, Hammarby is attractive as a club. Aron is a moving, offensive player who makes a lot of goals, and we are very happy to be able to tie him to us.”

He joins a Hammarby side that finished fourth in the Swedish Allsvenskan in 2018 and currently sits in seventh place through 14 games this season.

They are 12 points back of leaders Malmo and five back of a Europa League position.