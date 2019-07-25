Leagues Cup rewind: America tops Dynamo in shootout, Tigres downs RSL

Liga MX will have three representatives in the inaugural Leagues Cup semifinals, after a pair of victories from Mexican sides on Wednesday.

Demarcus Beasley’s late equalizer in regulation gave the Houston Dynamo a glimpse of hope heading into their penalty-kick shootout with Club America, however, Giovani dos Santos and Co. emerged victorious in their 1-1 (6-5 on penalty kicks) win.

Meanwhile, Tigres paved its path into the semifinal round with a 1-0 victory against Real Salt Lake at Rio Tinto Stadium.

Eduardo Vargas helped guide the visitors through in the second stanza, setting up a date with America next month.

Here’s a closer look at Wednesday’s Leagues Cup action.

Houston Dynamo 1-1 (5-6 on PKs) Club America

Nicolas Benedetti gave the visiting side the lead in the second half, after a forward run through the Dynamo backline. Benedetti received a pass on the edge of the penalty area, before nutmegging a Dynamo defender and slotting past Joe Willis.

However, the Dynamo responded towards the end of regulation through Beasley, who blasted home a shot from a tight angle.

With no extra time in the Leagues Cup, the sides went to penalty kicks immediately, Dos Santos helped guide his America side to the victory with the final shot in the 6-5 win.

Dynamo rookie Sam Junqua missed his penalty in the seventh round of the shootout, allowing Dos Santos to swoop in and guide America into the semifinals.

Real Salt Lake 0-1 Tigres UANL

RSL was unlucky not to go in front just moments before Tigres’ opener, but unfortunately for Joao Plata his effort inside the opposing penalty area struck the post two minutes prior.

Tigres capitalized on a long-distance blast from Eduardo Vargas, which took a wicked deflection into the RSL net in the 57th minute.

Mike Petke’s side was forced to chase the game from that point, and it didn’t get any better for Salt Lake, who were reduced to 10 players in the 84th minute when Brooks Lennon was sent off.

The hosts did play many of their regular starters ahead of their clash against FC Dallas on Saturday, leaving a short turnaround for Petke and Co.