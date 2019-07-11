SBISoccer.com

Loons host Timbers, Atlanta United travels to Orlando City in Open Cup semifinals

The 2019 U.S. Open Cup semifinals are set.

Thursday’s draw saw the hosts decided for the next round of the competition. After a 6-1 beatdown of New Mexico United on Wednesday, Minnesota United will host the Portland Timbers at Allianz Field.

Giovanni Savarese’s side is coming off a 1-0 upset of LAFC at Banc of California Stadium.

In the East, Orlando City will play host to defending MLS Cup champs Atlanta United. The Lions are coming off a penalty shootout win over NYCFC at Exploria Stadium, while the Five Stripes defeated Saint Louis FC 2-0 also at home.

Atlanta United is ranked first for the priority to host the final, which would certainly bring a terrific atmosphere at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

The finals date has yet to be determined.

