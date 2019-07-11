McKennie, Wagner eager for partnership at Schalke

Weston McKennie will have a new manager at Schalke this Bundesliga season.

Former Huddersfield Town boss David Wagner is taking over in Gelsenkirchen and is eager to make a good impression at the club he used to play at. Not only will Wagner aim to help the club get back to European football, but also get the best out of his star midfielder.

“It’s important for Weston to catch his breath, recover and then look forward to the new season,” Wagner said in an interview with German outlet kicker. “He has to remember he played a good tournament. He was a danger in front of goal, and had the honor of captaining the team in the final.”

McKennie scored two goals for the USMNT in the Concacaf Gold Cup and was one of Gregg Berhalter’s top performers.

Wagner will be the fourth head coach that McKennie will play under during his time at Schalke. A disappointing season for the club saw them barely fight off relegation from the Bundesliga and get trounced out of the UEFA Champions League by Manchester City.

McKennie’s versatility is surely an exciting part of the midfielder’s arsenal, as he played in midfield, defense, and even in attack for the club last season. He scored two goals and added five assists in 30 appearances last season. It a jump in playing time for McKennie who also dealt with a short injury spell on the sidelines as well.

I’m looking to working with David Wagner,” McKennie told Ruhr 24, prior to the Gold Cup. “It’ll be nice to have an American by my side.

“Danny Williams played under him at Huddersfield and told me he’s a typical German coach: he likes hard work, pressing, that kind of thing. “It’ll be good for me.”

McKennie is expected to join up with Schalke for preseason camp in late July. Schalke opens up domestic play on Aug. 17th at Borussia Monchengladbach.