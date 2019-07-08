MLS-Liga MX Leagues Cup to be shown on ESPN, Univision

The inaugural Leagues Cup featuring four sides from each Major League Soccer and Liga MX will air on ESPN and Univision.

Major League Soccer announced the news on Monday, which will also feature ESPN+ broadcasting matches as well. TSN and TVA Sports are two outlets that will be used to broadcast matches in Canada.

MLS’ contestants will be the Chicago Fire, Houston Dynamo, L.A. Galaxy, and Real Salt Lake. Club America, Club Tijuana, Cruz Azul, and Tigres UNAL will represent Liga MX, proposing some tough competition for the MLS sides.

The opening round will take place on July 23rd and 24th before four teams move to the semifinals in August. The final is currently set for Sept. 18th, with kickoff chosen for 10:30 p.m. EST.

Here’s a full schedule:

Tuesday, July 23

• Chicago Fire vs. Cruz Azul, SeatGeek Stadium, Bridgeview, Ill. – 8:30 pm (TUDN, ESPN+, TSN)

• LA Galaxy vs. Club Tijuana, Dignity Health Sports Park, Carson, Calif. – 11 pm (TUDN, ESPN, TSN)

Wednesday, July 24

• Houston Dynamo vs. Club America, BBVA Compass Stadium, Houston, Tx. – 8:30 pm (TUDN, ESPN+, TSN)

• Real Salt Lake vs. Tigres UANL, Rio Tinto Stadium, Salt Lake City, Utah – 10:30 pm (TUDN, ESPN+, TSN)

Tuesday, Aug. 20

• Semifinal 1, *8:30 pm (TUDN, ESPN2, TSN)

• Semifinal 2, *10:30 pm (TUDN, ESPN2, TSN)

Wednesday, Sept. 18

• Final, 10:30 pm (TUDN, ESPN2, TSN, TVA Sports)