MLS Ticker: Zlatan hails himself "best in MLS," Leagues Cup to reach 16 teams in 2020 and more

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has always had a knack for flare and saying exactly what comes to mind.

That was the case once again in a recent interview with ESPN FC’s Herculez Gomez, where the Los Angeles Galaxy striker dubbed himself the “best player” in MLS.

While the pair discussed LAFC’s dominance thus far during the 2019 season, the conversation shifted to how MLS can continue to grow as a league and aim to reach the heights of some of the globe’s top leagues.

Gomez stated that during his MLS playing career the best player in the league was Guatemala international Carlos Ruiz, before pointing to Ibrahimovic as the Galaxy’s current talisman.

Zlatan, being Zlatan, chimed in to say, “MLS’ best player. It’s a big difference.”

Gomez followed up by asking how much Ibrahimovic has left in the tank at 38 years old.

Zlatan said, “I will play for as long as I can perform. I won’t play because of my name or people think I came here for vacation.”

Leagues Cup will expand to 16 teams in 2020

As the inaugural Leagues Cup prepares to kick off on July 23, Major League Soccer and Liga MX have already revealed that the 2020 edition will feature more teams.

On Thursday, MLS announced that the 2020 Leagues Cup will contain 16 clubs; eight from MLS and eight from Liga MX.

The eight clubs representing the United States’ first division will be selected based on the 2019 MLS regular-season standings, with the four top finishers from both the Eastern and Western Conferences earning places in the tournament.

Liga MX’s participants will include the 2019 Apertura champion, 2020 Clausura champion, 2019-20 Copa MX champion, as well as the top five finishers in the combined Apertura 2019-Clausura 2020 regular season table that haven’t already qualified for the Leagues Cup.

Inter Miami CF to make first player announcement on August 5

One of MLS’ newest members will make its first player announcement in the coming weeks.

Inter Miami CF has called for a press conference on August 5, where David Beckham and Co. will reveal the franchise’s inaugural signing ahead of the 2020 MLS season.

Rumors have surrounded the club for several weeks now regarding a number of players linked to Inter Miami, including Banfield’s Julian Carranza.

Crew SC, Earthquakes exchange allocation money

The San Jose Earthquakes acquired $150,000 in Targeted Allocation Money from Columbus Crew SC on Thursday in exchange for $110,000 in 2020 General Allocation Money.

Crew SC will be able to use the TAM on any potential deal the club works out during MLS’ secondary transfer window.