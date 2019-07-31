Morgan, Rapinoe, Ertz, Lavelle named to shortlist for Best FIFA Women’s Player

A quartet of U.S. Women’s National Team players have been named to FIFA’s shortlist for the Best Women’s Player award.

FIFA named its 12-player shortlist for the annual award, which saw the USWNT represented by Alex Morgan, Megan Rapinoe, Julie Ertz and Rose Lavelle.

Morgan was named CONCACAF Women’s Player of the Year, while also playing a key role for the USWNT in its second-consecutive World Cup run.

Rapinoe won both the Golden Boot as top scorer and Golden Ball as top player in France. Domestically, she helped Reign FC of the NWSL reach the playoffs in 2018.

Lavelle was a breakout player for the USWNT, while Ertz’s versatility played huge dividends for the team in World Cup play.

England’s Lucy Bronze and Ellen White, Australia’s Sam Kerr, and France’s Amandine Henry and Wendie Renard were also named to the award shortlist.

The three finalists will be named at a later date, with the winner being revealed on Sept. 23 in Milan.