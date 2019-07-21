SBISoccer.com

Must-See Goal: Harry Kane nets ICC wonder goal from midfield

It’s only preseason for the top European sides, but some spectacular goals continue to fly in from around the world as teams prepare for the upcoming domestic seasons.

With Tottenham Hotspur and Juventus level at 2-2 in their International Champions Cup affair, Harry Kane unleashed an audacious midfield blast in second half stoppage time to give his English Premier League side a late win.

Cristiano Ronaldo kicked off his preseason debut in Singapore in style, but Kane definitely had the final say with this stunner (below).

    The Imperative Voice

      I used to specialize in these and scored about 10 of them over the years. I actually wanted the ball rolling and hit it first time a la kickball to get more boom in it. What impresses me is that’s a sideways rolling ball and the decision is made before it even gets there when he’s not facing net. I have seen some defending the keeper but with 2 minutes left? Reason he reflexively whacks that is the team or he had picked up on something, because he doesn’t even look up. If the players know to take a chance then you’re glitching.

