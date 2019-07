Remember when Carlos Vela put LAFC in front against the LA Galaxy?

Yeah, neither does Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

The superstar Galaxy forward was back to doing what he does best on Friday night, leveling El Trafico up at 1-1 inside the opening 10 minutes with an absolute masterclass of a juggling routine that set up a volley from outside the box.

How 'bout that Zlatan style! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/rGU9qFjTcN — Major League Soccer (@MLS) July 20, 2019

Cue the Lion King gifs.