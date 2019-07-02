SBISoccer.com

Newcastle-linked Kyle Scott released by Chelsea

Newcastle-linked Kyle Scott released by Chelsea

Americans Abroad

Newcastle-linked Kyle Scott released by Chelsea

By 15 minutes ago

By: |

Former U.S. U-20 Men’s National Team midfielder Kyle Scott is in search for a new club.

Chelsea announced on Tuesday that Scott was one of five players released due to the end of their contracts. Scott, 21, made only one senior appearance for the Blues during his time in London, coming off the bench in a 4-0 FA Cup win over Hull City back in Feb. 2018.

Scott joined Chelsea from Southampton and made his youth team debut back in 2013-14 as a U-16 player. He worked his way through the ranks, appearing for Chelsea’s U-16’s, U-19’s, U-21’s, and U-23’s before spending time at Dutch second-tier side Telstar earlier this past season.

His loan was ended mutually in January 2019 after Scott made 14 appearances and scored two goals for Telstar. Scott has appeared for the U.S. U-18’s and U-20’s and is also eligible to represent England, the Republic of Ireland, and Italy.

Scott has been linked with Newcastle United since May and very well could now make the move to Tyneside this summer.

, , Americans Abroad, Featured

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home