Report: Audi Field linked with hosting USMNT-Cuba Nations match

The U.S. Men’s National Team may be reportedly returning to the Nation’s Capital this Fall.

According to the Washington Post, Gregg Berhalter’s side has been linked with playing at Audi Field for its Concacaf Nations League home opening match against Cuba on Oct. 11th. No official word has been confirmed yet.

Looking like @AudiField will host 2 U.S. national team matches this fall: Aside from my previous report of a #uswnt friendly Nov. 7, #usmnt is now slated to come to DC Oct. 11 for Nations League match vs. Cuba. Stadium officials declined comment. No word yet from USSF. — Steven Goff (@SoccerInsider) July 24, 2019

The USMNT will host Cuba on the 11th before traveling to Toronto FC’s BMO Field four days later for a showdown with Canada.

Group stage play will conclude in November as the USMNT hosts Canada on Nov. 15th (location to be determined) before traveling to Cuba four days later.

The four group winners will then advance to the semifinals of the tournament which is slated for March 2020. The final will also take place that same month.

Should the USMNT play at Audi Field, it will be the second time this calendar year. The USMNT suffered its first defeat in the Berhalter-era earlier this summer in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica back on June 6th.

Up next though will be a friendly against Concacaf rivals Mexico at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 6th.