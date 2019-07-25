SBISoccer.com

Report: Audi Field linked with hosting USMNT-Cuba Nations match

Report: Audi Field linked with hosting USMNT-Cuba Nations match

U.S. Men's National Team

Report: Audi Field linked with hosting USMNT-Cuba Nations match

By 60 minutes ago

By: |

The U.S. Men’s National Team may be reportedly returning to the Nation’s Capital this Fall.

According to the Washington Post, Gregg Berhalter’s side has been linked with playing at Audi Field for its Concacaf Nations League home opening match against Cuba on Oct. 11th. No official word has been confirmed yet.

The USMNT will host Cuba on the 11th before traveling to Toronto FC’s BMO Field four days later for a showdown with Canada.

Group stage play will conclude in November as the USMNT hosts Canada on Nov. 15th (location to be determined) before traveling to Cuba four days later.

The four group winners will then advance to the semifinals of the tournament which is slated for March 2020. The final will also take place that same month.

Should the USMNT play at Audi Field, it will be the second time this calendar year. The USMNT suffered its first defeat in the Berhalter-era earlier this summer in a 1-0 friendly loss to Jamaica back on June 6th.

Up next though will be a friendly against Concacaf rivals Mexico at MetLife Stadium on Sept. 6th.

, , U.S. Men's National Team

Recent News

Comments

Add your comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More from

More SBI
Home