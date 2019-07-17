Report: Cameron set to join QPR on permanent deal from Stoke

Geoff Cameron is reportedly set to join Queens Park Rangers on a permanent deal.

According to the Stoke Sentinel, Cameron is ready to leave the Potters after spending last season on-loan with the London club. He was left off Stoke’s preseason tour in the Netherlands.

The 33-year-old made 19 league appearances for the Rangers last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He missed a chunk of the season due to an ankle injury, but is keen on returning to the London club.

Cameron’s current deal with Stoke expires in June 2020, but it is likely he will make the move away from the club prior to then.

QPR finished 19th last season with 51 points while Stoke was three places higher in the table with 55 points.

Cameron has won 55 caps with the USMNT, but has struggled to start for Stoke since their relegation into England’s second-tier back in 2018.

Should Cameron return to QPR, he will face Stoke in the first league match of the 2019-20 EFL Championship season.