Report: Geoff Cameron to sign permanent deal with Queens Park Rangers

A stay in England appears to be in the works for veteran U.S. Men’s National Team defender Geoff Cameron.

TalkSPORT is reporting that the 34-year-old center back has signed a permanent deal with English Championship side Queens Park Rangers, where he spent an extended stay on loan during the 2018-19 season.

Also, expecting an announcement from QPR in the near future confirming Geoff Cameron has re-signed for the club on a permanent basis #QPR — Sean Gallagher (@SeanGallagherTS) July 24, 2019

Cameron has spent the last seven seasons at Stoke City after beginning his professional career in Major League Soccer with the Houston Dynamo. Throughout his Stoke stay, Cameron made 168 appearances for the club and scored two goals.

Despite still seeing regular minutes at the club level, Cameron has fallen out of favor with the USMNT, with his last cap coming in 2017 due to the emergence of central defenders like John Brooks, Matt Miazga and Aaron Long.