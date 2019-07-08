SBISoccer.com

Report: Josh Wolff to become inaugural MLS head coach of Austin FC





Gregg Berhalter may reportedly lose of his U.S. Men’s National Team assistants in 2021, if he still is in charge of the team.

According to The Athletic, USMNT assistant head coach Josh Wolff is expected to become the inaugural head coach of MLS expansion club Austin FC. Austin FC is set to join MLS ahead of the 2021 season.

Wolff has ties with Austin FC owner Anthony Precourt, who owned the Crew while Wolff served as an assistant coach there from Nov. 2013 through the 2018 season. Wolff left the Crew this winter to join former Crew head coach Berhalter as an assistant with the USMNT.

Wolff interviewed with the Colorado Rapids earlier this year, but since has remained with the USMNT.

As a player, Wolff played for three MLS sides, including D.C. United, the then-Kansas City Wizards, and Chicago Fire. His longest stint came with the Fire from 1998-2002, where he totaled 84 appearances and scored 32 goals.

He also played with German outfit 1860 Munich from 2006-08, before returning to MLS to amass over 100 combined appearances with the Wizards and D.C. Wolff served as an assistant coach with the Black and Red for one season before making the switch to Columbus.

He’s also won 52 caps with the USMNT, scoring nine goals and winning two Gold Cups.

