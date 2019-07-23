Report: Saudi club Al-Ahli submits bid for D.C. attacker Luciano Acosta

D.C. United could be on the brink of losing one of its biggest stars this summer.

The Athletic is reporting that the Eastern Conference side has received an offer from Saudi side Al-Ahli FC for attacker Luciano Acosta. The deal is reportedly worth $3 million.

That $3 million figure is significantly lower than what the club previously received during the January transfer window, when Acosta nearly completed a shocking move to Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.

At the time, D.C. was believed to be seeking around $10 million for the diminutive playmaker, but PSG only went upwards of the $7/8 million range.

Similarly, Ben Olsen’s side reportedly received another offer last winter from Saudi club Al-Hilal of roughly $7.5 million for Acosta’s services.

Miguel Almiron’s transfer from Atlanta United to English Premier League club Newcastle United remains the largest outgoing transfer in MLS history to date, with the Paraguay international yielding a $24 million fee.