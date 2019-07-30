Report: Wood labeled as Hamburg’s third option at forward

Bobby Wood’s return to 2. Bundesliga side Hamburg did not get off to a great start.

Wood returned from his loan at Hannover only to be an unused substitute in the club’s 1-1 opening day draw vs. Darmstadt last weekend. Now it seems Wood could be really be in for some trouble after a report labeled Wood as the club’s third option at striker.

According to MOPO Hamburg Sport, Wood has been labeled as the club’s third option at striker after both Lukas Hinterseer and Manuel Wintzheimer appeared against Darmstadt. The club is also linked with possibly a move for a fourth forward before the closure of the Summer Transfer Window.

The 26-year-old joined Hamburg from Union Berlin in 2016, but only has seven goals in 50 appearances for the club. A loan to Hannover only saw Wood total three goals in 20 appearances, while fighting injuries throughout the season.

Wood showed promise in preseason with a few goals for Hamburg, but may need to look for a better solution if appearances don’t come anytime soon. The club doesn’t have any offers for Wood’s services yet, but several could come knocking before the transfer window closes.

“If there are no buyers for certain players, then we will fulfill our contracts,” Hamburg manager Dieter Hecking said. “Everyone has to decide for themselves and see if there are any offers.”

Wood has won 45 caps with the U.S. Men’s National Team, but has also seen those drop due to his lack of first-team minutes.

Hamburg travel to Nuremberg on Aug. 5th for their first road league match of the new season before traveling to Chemnitzer FC in the first round of the German DFB Cup on Aug. 11th.