Reports: Cameron linked with loan return to QPR

Americans Abroad

By 41 minutes ago

By: |

American midfielder/defender Geoff Cameron has been left off Stoke City’s preseason tour of the Netherlands and has reportedly been linked with a second-consecutive loan away from the club.

According to TalkSport, Cameron is linked with a return to QPR, a side he spent the 2018-19 season with on-loan. Stoke won a 6-0 friendly on Friday against Leek Town with Cameron one of eight players left off the tour.

Cameron, 33, made 19 league appearances for the Rangers last season, scoring one goal and adding one assist. He did miss a chunk of the season due to an ankle injury, but is keen on returning to the London club.

Due to QPR’s financial restrictions, the club is hoping to reacquire him on-loan which would see the club pay only a portion of his wages. Cameron’s current contract with Stoke expires in June 2020.

QPR finished 19th last season with 51 points while Stoke was three places higher in the table with 55 points.

Cameron has won 55 caps with the USMNT, but has struggled to start for Stoke since their relegation into England’s second-tier back in 2018.

, , Americans Abroad

