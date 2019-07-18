Reports: Houston Rockets' James Harden purchases minority stake in Dynamo

There’s been no shortage of NBA players expressing their interest in soccer over the years, and now a Houston Rockets star appears set to put some skin in the global game.

According to several reports, Rockets shooting guard James Harden has acquired a five percent minority stake in MLS side Houston Dynamo, as well as NWSL club Houston Dash.

(Update: Harden released a video on social media indicating the finalization of his deal had gone through at 1:45 PM ET.)

The Dynamo currently sit in eighth place in the Western Conference standings through 20 matches, while the Dash are in seventh in NWSL with 13 points.

Front Office Sports has reported that with Harden’s latest investment in the Dynamo the club will be valued at over $475 million.

Harden will join a host of other Dynamo investors, including majority owner Gabriel Brener, former boxing champion Oscar De La Hoya, philanthropist Jake Silverstein, and Houston-based businessman Ben Guill.

Pending the transaction going through, Harden will be following in the footsteps of other current and former NBA stars to invest in soccer, including Lebron James and Steve Nash.

In 2011, James purchased a two percent stake of English Premier League giants Liverpool, while Nash serves as a minority owner of both the Vancouver Whitecaps and Spanish side Real Mallorca.