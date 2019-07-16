SBI QOTD: Which USMNT player made the smartest move this summer?

This summer has seen several American players linked to new possible destinations, while others have already made the jump to a new club.

Timothy Weah, Antonee Robinson, Haji Wright, and Tyler Boyd all recently made switches domestically which should help them earn first-team minutes for new clubs. Similarly, all three are trying to be a part of the U.S. Men’s National Team’s future as Gregg Berhalter tries to find his best roster for both the Concacaf Nations League and future World Cup qualifiers.

Weah left Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain for last season’s runners-up Lille. The 20-year-old will battle with several young forwards for minutes, but ultimately has a better chance of earning time unlike in Paris with several stars ahead of him. Also, Lille will be the UEFA Champions League which will give Weah the chance to play in Europe’s top club competition.

Boyd made the most of a loan spell in Turkey last season and now returns to the country on a permanent basis. A move to Besiktas on a four-year deal will give Boyd the opportunity not only to play for a top club, but appear on the European stage in the UEFA Europa League.

Robinson remained in England with Wigan Athletic, joining from Everton on a permanent deal. After being one of the Latics top players in 2018-19, the 21-year-old defender needs reps to continue to grow as a defender and hopefully work his way back in the USMNT pool after a disappointing June in a single friendly.

Haji Wright is still young, but ultimately has been linked with a possible future with the USMNT. Leaving Schalke for VVV Venlo of the Dutch Eredivisie, Wright should find it easier to win minutes compared to the likes of the Bundesliga. After scoring 14 goals with Schalke II last season, Wright at least has some confidence coming into this season.

SBI wants to know which of these players made the smartest move for their future. All three will be watched closely this season to see if they can gel with their new teams, but also take the next step in their individual developments.

Share your thoughts in the poll and comments section below.